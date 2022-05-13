Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host 1st ever Mayors’ Summit

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (THCC) will host the first ever Mayors’ Summit on May 19.
They expect to well 8 mayors from across southern Arizona and Sonora from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall.
According to the Hispanic Chamber, participants will focus on economic development, sustainability, infrastructure, trade and tourism.
The Mayors’ Summit is open to the public. To purchase tickets, visit Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - Tucson Arizona.