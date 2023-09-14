Tucson High School went into lockdown following series of fights on campus

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police swiftly responded to the school yesterday after receiving reports of fights and the possible presence of a weapon on school grounds.
Upon investigation, law enforcement personnel were able to locate the students involved in the fights, although no weapon was found on the premises.
Police have informed us that several of the students involved were charged and have since been released into the custody of their parents.
One mother, whose 14-year-old son is among those charged, shared her perspective on the incident. According to her, her son has been expelled from the school and is now facing a felony assault charge on a school employee.
Shocking video footage has emerged, depicting a confrontation between two safety officers and the freshman student. The Tucson Police Department reported that a safety monitor was assaulted during yesterday's lockdown, but they have stated that it remains unclear whether the act was intentional or not.
The mother of the 14-year-old student expressed her concerns, saying, "One of the monitors had broken up the fight, my son was heading to class as instructed by the monitors, and he was on his way. That's when the monitors attacked him, grabbed him by the throat, punched him, and threw him to the ground."
She also voiced her opinion that the actions of the school employees were overly aggressive, stating, "First of all, monitors are not trained to do that, and secondly, how can you put your hands on a 14-year-old? That's not right," Ojeda said.
According to the mother, her son claimed he was grabbed from behind by a monitor and was merely trying to protect himself.
Ojeda further said, "Tucson High is trying to cover things up. We asked them questions, and they refused to provide answers."
