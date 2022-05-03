Tucson High on 'safety protocol' after at least 30 students involved in fight

TUCSON (KVOA) - At least 30 students were involved in a fight at a local high school Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Officials say a fight broke out at Tucson High School, 400 N. Second Ave., during lunch period, prompting heavy police presence in the area.
"I heard the big ruckus you know like when you are in a lunch room like food fight like that," student said. "I run down the stairs and I see everyone throwing apples, like hard apples, and then there is some smoke and I start running down on the ground like crawling."
Sources told News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo that the incident stemmed from a parent's visit to the campus in reference to a disciplinary issue with his child.
The parent, who was identified as an adult male, was taken into custody by TPD.
"When I was going down the stairs everybody was going crazy they were fighting against each other, someone bit me in the arm," a student said.
They say no weapons were taken to campus and no injuries have been reported.
According to Tucson Unified School District, the school will remain in "a safety protocol" for the next few days. It was initially placed on lockdown in reference to the incident.
TUSD safety officers will remain on campus for the remainder of the day.
The district says all students and staff are safe.
Tucson High School officials sent the following messages to parents. They can be read in their entirety below.
Hello Tucson High Families
The school is currently in a safety protocol due to an incident on campus. Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues.
All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour.
Thank you for your support.
Hello Badger Families,
This is an update to the emergency protocols put into place during first lunch. This was due to multiple altercations that were happening during lunch. School safety was present and in response to these altercations TPD was also called and reported immediately.
We have transitioned back to our normal schedule and routine with some safety restrictions put into place including continued School Safety and TPD presence for the remainder of the day and week.
Thank you for your time, and I will continue to keep our families updated.