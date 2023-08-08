Tucson Fire actively searching for stranded hiker near Starr Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Tucson Fire Department, along with PCSO and DHFD, are currently present in the Starr Pass area as they search for a stranded hiker.
According to TFD, personnel arrived on the scene around 12:45pm today in response to a report of a stranded hiker.
Officials have been canvassing the area from all directions, including the involvement of air support to search from above.
TFD personnel are in the Starr Pass area, along with PCSO and DHFD, actively searching for a stranded hiker. Units arrived on scene approximately 12:45 and have been canvassing the area from all directions, including from above with air support. pic.twitter.com/r9649wYyYI— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 8, 2023
TFD has said that the incoming storms have impacted the ability to use air support to search for the hiker.
Details are limited at this time as the search is actively ongoing. We will update you as we receive more information.
