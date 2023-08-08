 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Tucson Fire actively searching for stranded hiker near Starr Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Tucson Fire Department, along with PCSO and DHFD, are currently present in the Starr Pass area as they search for a stranded hiker.

According to TFD, personnel arrived on the scene around 12:45pm today in response to a report of a stranded hiker.

Officials have been canvassing the area from all directions, including the involvement of air support to search from above.

TFD has said that the incoming storms have impacted the ability to use air support to search for the hiker.

Details are limited at this time as the search is actively ongoing. We will update you as we receive more information.

