Tucson filmmakers bringing awareness to opioid epidemic

TUCSON (KVOA) — The ongoing opioid epidemic continues to affect the nation.
Here in Tucson, filmmakers are using their talents to bring awareness to the issue.
Local University of Arizona film student, Kyle Openshaw, used his senior film "Dancing Limbo" as an opportunity to take an abstract look at addiction.
The film is a fantasy-thriller that follows a group of young adults oblivious to the dangers of drug abuse.
All proceeds from the screening will be donated to Sonoran Prevention Works, the leading Arizona harm reduction organization.
Members of the organization will be there to pass out free narcan.
Openshaw's film will premiere at The Loft on April 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Please be aware that the film is intended for an audience ages 13 and up.
For tickets, visit their website here.