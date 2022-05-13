Tucson Father's Day organization to honor community roles models while raising funds for medical research

TUCSON (KVOA) - For 26 years, the Father’s Day Council Tucson has honored dads whose achievements and values enhance the meaning and status of Father’s Day.
Along with recognizing outstanding roles models in the community, the mission is to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research and endowment at Steele Children’s Research Center at The University of Arizona.
The foundation has donated nearly $4 million for research in type 1 diabetes.
News 4 Tucson’s Destiny Quinn will share the stories of this year’s honorees from May 16 to 20 during Tucson Today.
The 2022 Father of the Year honorees include:
- Paul Dias, President/Owner, Dias Management Inc/McDonalds
- LaMonte Hunley, VP Operations, Arizona Health
- Phil Swaim, Partner, Swaim Associates Ltd.
- Mike Candrea, Former Head Coach, UArizona Women’s Softball Team
- Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Butler, 162nd Wing Commander, Morris Air National Guard Base
The Father of the Year Awards Gala will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort.
To purchase tickets, visit Father's Day Council Tucson (fdctucson.com).