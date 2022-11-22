Tucson family releases statement after father, son were reported missing

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local family has released a statement after a father and son have been missing since Nov. 18.
Authorities say 30-year-old Jeffery Euber and his father, 67-year-old John were last in the 1000 block of E. Snyder Creek Place. They reportedly went for a driver and did not return home.
On Tuesday, the Euber family released the following statement:
“My dad and brother are both deeply loved and missed. It is very out of character for my dad to be gone like this, which is what’s especially concerning for us. We do not expect that they are far from their van, a red 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with AZ plate BHR2638, so we feel that finding the vehicle is key in finding them. My family appreciates the community’s help at this time and their respect for our space and privacy.”
The father and son were last seen in a red 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with AZ license plate BHR2638.
John is said to be 5 feet, eight inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Jeffery is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, tan sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Pima County Sheriff’s Office (520) 351-4600 or 911.