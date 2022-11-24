Tucson environmental conservation group allowed to intervene in shipping container lawsuit

TUCSON (KVOA) - A federal judge has granted a motion allowing the Tucson based Center for Biological Diversity to intervene in a lawsuit over shipping containers filling the Arizona-Mexico border wall gap.
Last summer, Governor Doug Ducey ordered installation of the double-stacked containers saying he couldn't wait for the federal government to award the contracts it had announced for work to fill the gaps.
However, the Biden administration and the Bureau of Reclamation called for their removal last October.
As of right now, the containers are still in place.