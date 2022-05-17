Tucson educators prepare for possible student walkout Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Local educators are preparing for the possibility of a student walkout Wednesday, Tucson Unified School District said in a letter.
According to TUSD, the walkout is in support of women's rights and it is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In the letter, TUSD said it has learned that students are planning to walk out of school and march/drive to the University of Arizona Wednesday.
"In accordance with our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our students is always the top priority for the Tucson Unified School District, we want all parents and guardians to be aware of the potential student walkout. Most importantly, we ask that you join us in encouraging your student/s to remain in class during the event," said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.
He also said that the event is not a TUSD sponsored event and that students who leave campus and participate in the event will be "charged with an unexcused absence."
