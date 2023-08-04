Tucson couple left stunned as monsoon storms hit their Foothills home twice in less than two weeks

TUCSON - (KVOA) David and Linda Larson have lived in their Catalina Foothills home for many years.
Their home suffered major damage from two monsoon storms in 11 days.
The first storm occurred July 17. The powerful rain and winds blew part of the Larson's roof right into the pool. Their backyard was in shambles.
There was water in nearly every room of the house.
Then, on July 28, the couple was out of town in the White Mountains as workers were repairing the roof and parts of their home.
"We got a call from the sheriff's department," David said. "They were at our house and they were checking to see if we were okay because a set of power poles blew over on yet another storm and unfortunately the pole landed on our house"
Part of the pole came through the ceiling and now resides in David's study.
The second storm that damaged his home left David speechless.
"Not again," he said. "How can it happen again? Then, we just sat there and went, we were just without words, had a few tears actually."
"We just thought how much more can our home take before it starts to crumble down," Linda said.
Their house lost power for more than 72 hours. Now, a week later, the Larson's new roof is taking shape. The pool no longer has parts of the old roof floating in it.
David tells News 4 Tucson they hope to get their beloved home in order by Christmas.
""It's unbelievable to have two storms damage your house back-to-back," he said. One would question is God mad at me, but it's just a freak of nature."