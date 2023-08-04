 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson couple left stunned as monsoon storms hit their Foothills home twice in less than two weeks

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm

TUCSON - (KVOA) David and Linda Larson have lived in their Catalina Foothills home for many years.

Their home suffered major damage from two monsoon storms in 11 days.

The first storm occurred July 17. The powerful rain and winds blew part of the Larson's roof right into the pool. Their backyard was in shambles.

There was water in nearly every room of the house.

Then, on July 28, the couple was out of town in the White Mountains as workers were repairing the roof and parts of their home.

"We got a call from the sheriff's department," David said. "They were at our house and they were checking to see if we were okay because a set of power poles blew over on yet another storm and unfortunately the pole landed on our house"

Part of the pole came through the ceiling and now resides in David's study.

The second storm that damaged his home left David speechless.

"Not again," he said. "How can it happen again? Then, we just sat there and went, we were just without words, had a few tears actually."

"We just thought how much more can our home take before it starts to crumble down," Linda said.

Their house lost power for more than 72 hours. Now, a week later, the Larson's new roof is taking shape. The pool no longer has parts of the old roof floating in it.

David tells News 4 Tucson they hope to get their beloved home in order by Christmas.

""It's unbelievable to have two storms damage your house back-to-back," he said. One would question is God mad at me, but it's just a freak of nature."

Tags

Recommended for you