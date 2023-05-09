Tucson Councilmember helping with migrant shelter overflow

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik is used to addressing developing issues in his community, right now he is preparing to help with the growing surge of people crossing the border.
Many of our local shelters like Casas Alitas are beyond capacity.
Kozachik has at least a dozen cots ready to be used for overnight stays as "asylum seekers" wait for transportation to family or sponsors across the country.
"We're talking about people, talking about human beings, talking about people who have been traumatized coming out of their home countries. We want to make sure they are treated like human beings when they get here," he said.
Kozachik is worried after learning Border Patrol and CBP have resumed conducting street releases of people that have been processed in their custody.
"Been doing it in Naco, Nogales and Douglas," he explained.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Bisbee's City Manager Steve Pauken who said Monday CBP released around 130 migrants and another 90 on Tuesday. The numbers expected to keep coming.
Due to Governor Katie Hobbs new end of Title 42 action plan, most of the migrants from Bisbee and other communities are being transported to Tucson.
A spokesperson for CBP wouldn't confirm any street releases or plans in the future but said their procedure on such releases is to release the migrants at bus stops or near transportation services. Kozachik says he takes issue with that approach.
"It's as if you or I were dropped off at a bus stop in El Salvador, or Haiti, Guatamala," Kozachik said.
In 2021 the News 4 Tucson Investigators covered how the small town of Ajo was dealing with large street releases. Today, according to Aaron Cooper with the International Sonoran Desert Alliance, the community has been quiet. Cooper said that's due to Border Patrol having more transportation resources to move the migrants closer to Tucson or to Yuma.
"They do not anticipate a return to community releases but I think there are so many unknowns with title 42 ending," Cooper said.
For Kozachik, he worries about what's to come and feels the federal government has failed at its responsibilities on the border.
"This is all hands on deck it's a direct result of the failure of the federal government," he said.