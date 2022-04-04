 Skip to main content
Tucson community mourns loss of former UArizona football standout Julius Holt

  • Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson community is mourning the loss of its own Monday.

Former University of Arizona football standout Julius Holt died at the age of 60, according to a report.

All Sports Tucson says Holt was hospitalized last week with pneumonia.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, son Justin and daughter Julia.

University of Arizona Football issued the following statement:

Head Football Coach University of Arizona Jedd Fisch said: 

University of Arizona Coordinator of Alumni Brandon Sanders also honored Holt on Twitter Monday. 

