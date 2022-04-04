Tucson community mourns loss of former UArizona football standout Julius Holt

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson community is mourning the loss of its own Monday.
Former University of Arizona football standout Julius Holt died at the age of 60, according to a report.
All Sports Tucson says Holt was hospitalized last week with pneumonia.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, son Justin and daughter Julia.
University of Arizona Football issued the following statement:
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Julius Holt. The city of Tucson and the Arizona Football program are truly grateful for everything he has done, he will forever be an Arizona Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/x81U9Ylvs6— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 4, 2022
Head Football Coach University of Arizona Jedd Fisch said:
Sending Condolences and Prayers to one of our own today. Julius Holt impacted many at the University, in our Football community, and members of our staff. RIP— Jedd Fisch (@CoachJeddFisch) April 4, 2022
University of Arizona Coordinator of Alumni Brandon Sanders also honored Holt on Twitter Monday.
Rest In Heaven Julius my big brother, friend & mentor! For those that know him this UA iconic pic is one he loved the most & his self made emoji that I joked with him all the time about. Sending condolences to all Lisa, family & friends 🐻⬇️ Forever 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ySC0Yj95OJ— Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) April 4, 2022
With sadness we mourn the passing of a huge member of the Tucson football family, Julius Holt. Julius worked tirelessly for youth football in this community. Mr. Holt was a great friend and help to the Arizona Bowl. Rest easy, Julius. pic.twitter.com/wz7Jo2wLGB— The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) April 4, 2022
Julius Holt made and donated this beautiful and probably too comfortable bench (from experience) for our courtyard. It is now a treasure for the ages. @AmphiSchools @RioVistaBullDog @ArizonaFBall https://t.co/8j5hUhQTln pic.twitter.com/bdRujTVjEO— Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) April 4, 2022