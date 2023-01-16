Tucson community mourning loss of young father

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police are investigating a road rage shooting that resulted in three men getting shot and one man losing his life.
The community is mourning the loss of 27-year-old Eric Gomez. Police said Gomez got shot and killed on Jan. 13th while riding his motorcycle with a group of friends.
A person who doesn't want to be identified said “It's messed up, it was the wrong person, he was a good guy."
Two other men who got shot and were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of them is still in the hospital recovering.
“He just cared about everyone, he was honest and hard working guy. He didn't deserve what happened to him," said a person who doesn't want to be identified.
People close to Gomez say he was passionate about riding motorcycles.
“He really loved to ride his bike with his friends," said another person who doesn't want to be identified.
The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on East Bilby Road and South Nogales Highway.
“He use to come hang out and work on bikes with me. When he use to come around and change the vibe. He had a good soul, he didn't have one bad bone in his body," a person who doesn't want to be identified said.
The aunt of Gomez tells me the person responsible for her nephew's death was inside of a red jeep that has the words "juicy" on the side of it.
“I hope some justice comes for him because he deserves that and so does his son," said person who doesn't want to be identified.
Friends close of Gomez tell News 4 Tucson he passed away on his son's birthday.
Gomez is loved by many people came to his memorial to pay their respects. If anyone has any information about the shooting to call 9-1-1 or 88-crime.