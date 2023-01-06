Tucson community concerned for “Umbrella Lady” after she was struck by vehicle

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have identified the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side Thursday morning.
They say the woman known as the “Umbrella Lady,” was transported to a hospital after being struck at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
She is known as an icon throughout Tucson and the community is coming together to show their support.
Many have taken to Twitter to express their concerns and sadness.
One Tweet said "Unless you're from Tucson, it's impossible to explain how devastating this is to the community. Umbrella lady was an absolute legend and a feature of the city as much as any ancient church or towering city hall.”
Another user posted to Facebook saying:
“It's neat how you can have a connection with someone you haven't actually met face to face. I saw the "Umbrella lady" on Ina road in Tucson hundreds of times. She has become a part of our lives just by her quirky appearance and her strolls up the streets.”
Others were going back and forth on Twitter trying to find out the latest details about her condition.
Those who have met her are saying her name is Lydia.
As of Friday morning, details surrounding her condition remain unknown, however the community is patiently waiting to hear how she is doing.