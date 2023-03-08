Tucson comes together to honor International Women's Day

TUCSON (KVOA) — In honor of International Women's Day people came together in the old pueblo to honor not just for the achievements of women but also for their rights with a focus on Iran and Afghanistan, where women's rights are violated daily.
Speakers from the Iranian and Afghanistan communities spoke about the day to day life of systemic human rights violations against women and girls in their countries like Meheria Habibi who was born in Afghanistan.
She said, "All of the economic instability that's happening in Afghanistan right now, has increased gender-based violence and child marriages."
The Tucson Afghan and Iranian communities teamed up to hold the peaceful rally. Women shared their personal experiences regarding education.
"Unfortunately, I had to flee the first time the Taliban took over Afghanistan in the 1990s. I was not allowed to go to school as a girl. Sadly, the same thing is happening right now," said Habibi.
Rod Mazea is from Afghanistan and is studying at the U of A. He tells News 4 Tucson men whether they know it or not, they play a big role in women's rights.
He added, "I know that women don't have many rights in Afghanistan, overall it's not up to a man to decide how a woman needs to be or how she needs to live. I think most men have a hard time understanding that."
The event brought out dozens of people including several women's rights organizations.
Today's International Women's Day comes as women in Iran continue to protest against oppression by burning their headscarves and cutting hair.