Tucson City councilman and staff clean up homeless encampment

TUCSON (KVOA) — Ward 2 Tucson City Councilman Paul Cunningham and his staff spent Friday in their street clothes with rakes in hand, getting trash out of a homeless encampment in a wash on the eastside.
Tucson has an environmental service team that focuses, in part, on cleaning up encampments but Cunningham knows there's a backlog. and that's where he and his team come in.
"It saves us time," he said. "One of the things that's happening is that we'll have a camp that's vacated, then someone else will move into it if it isn't cleaned up. It makes it easier for the environmental services to do what they're doing and it kind of helps them out and it's also good service to the constituents."
Cunningham estimates that there are 1,500 to 2,500 homeless people in Tucson depending on the time of year.
Kat Stratford is on the city councilman's staff and i dedicated to curbing homelessness.
"This is a massive emergency we're facing in Tucson and it really is an emergency. It's my hope we can tackle some of the root causes to that and expand on this work," she said.
"Some weeks it seems like it's insurmountable," Cunningham tells News 4 Tucson. "A few weeks later you see things clearing up and you see some positive vibes. I think all you can do is do the next right thing, put one foot in front of the other and just keep going. So, that's what we're going to do."
If you want to help out and volunteer along with Cunningham and his staff with their day of service, call (520) 791-4687 or email Ward2@tucsonaz.gov.