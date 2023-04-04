Tucson City Council looks to bring stakeholders to table before making decision on bus fares

TUCSON - (KVOA) The City of Tucson has had free public transit fares since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The free fares are currently set to expire June 30, but Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Councilmembers are look at potential ways to continue the free service.
According to the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, the free bus fares have contributed to more crime in the city.
Mayor Romero pushed back on that claim Tuesday night.
"First and most importantly, it is ludicrous to tie crime to date free transit," Romero said. "That's claim is unsubstantiated and there's no data to prove that. Fare free transit is a service that's good to keep our economy moving in our city."
Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz said the free fares are vital for some of the most vulnerable in our community.
"Our elderly, our youth, single parents, folks that really rely on the system because they don't have another option," she said.
If free fares continue past June, it's up to Mayor Romero and city council to find other ways to bring in the millions of dollars that transit fares did before the pandemic.
Students are among those relying on Sun Tran and Sun Link the most.
Romero wants UA President Robert Robbins, Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert and TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo to take seats at the table with the council and work on coming up with a solution.
"The conversation continues," Romero said. "I am hopeful the possible partners come to the table and contribute to filling the $9 million hole that the fares usually produce every year."