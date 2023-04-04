 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tucson City Council looks to bring stakeholders to table before making decision on bus fares

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson City Hall

TUCSON - (KVOA) The City of Tucson has had free public transit fares since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The free fares are currently set to expire June 30, but Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Councilmembers are look at potential ways to continue the free service.

According to the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, the free bus fares have contributed to more crime in the city.

Mayor Romero pushed back on that claim Tuesday night.

"First and most importantly, it is ludicrous to tie crime to date free transit," Romero said. "That's claim is unsubstantiated and there's no data to prove that. Fare free transit is a service that's good to keep our economy moving in our city."

Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz said the free fares are vital for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

"Our elderly, our youth, single parents, folks that really rely on the system because they don't have another option," she said.

If free fares continue past June, it's up to Mayor Romero and city council to find other ways to bring in the millions of dollars that transit fares did before the pandemic.

Students are among those relying on Sun Tran and Sun Link the most.

Romero wants UA President Robert Robbins, Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert and TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo to take seats at the table with the council and work on coming up with a solution.

"The conversation continues," Romero said. "I am hopeful the possible partners come to the table and contribute to filling the $9 million hole that the fares usually produce every year."

Tags

Recommended for you