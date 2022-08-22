Tucson City Council considers new Section 8 rule

TUCSON (KVOA) — Finding an affordable rental these days is nearly impossible, especially for Section 8 tenants. But city officials are trying to expand housing opportunities.
Tucson officials are considering a proposed rule which would expand options for Section 8 renters. It's called the Source of Income Ordinance.
"It would make it unlawful for a property owner or property manager to reject an applicant because their source of income might include a Section 8 voucher," said Ernesto Portillo.
According to the Housing and Community Development Department or HCD, more than 600 people with vouchers can't find housing. Kelly Fecteau is one of them.
"I live on my disability," Fecteau said. "I literally live on $800 a month. And so, my goal is to find another place to rent but I have Section 8, so trying to find a place right now is like living hell, basically."
And it's getting harder to keep landlords with the booming rental market. Portillo says 80 landlords left the Section 8 program last year.
"Because of this hot housing market that we're in property owners can take their property and go to the open market and get far more for their rental unit," said Portillo.
The proposed ordinance would not require landlords to rent to Section 8 tenants, it simply means they cannot reject a prospective tenant based on income source.
Property owners are pushing back though, saying it's not the income source, it's the red tape.
"It's delayed payments, its delayed inspections. It typically takes a long time to get renewals approved," said Courtney Levinius. "Roughly 10,000 property owners are leaving the HUD program annually because of the antiquated system."
The HCD is asking people to fill out a survey about the ordinance.
The deadline is this Wednesday, and the Tucson City Council will consider it Sept. 27.
If adopted, Tucson would be the first Arizona city to adopt the law.