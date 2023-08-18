Tucson business has connection to Miami

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 710 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tubac, moving
northwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 745 PM MST...

At 700 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Catalina Foothills, or 8 miles southeast of Oro Valley, moving north
at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas
Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson Estates,
Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Valencia West, Tucson
International Airport and Summit.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 240 and 270.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 54 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 83.
Route 86 between mile markers 159 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Tucson business has connection to Miami

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui

TUCSON (KVOA) - A promotional product company in Tucson has close ties to Maui.

They consider the employees family.

Williams & Associates has been in business 45 years.

Their Maui office opened 30 years ago.

Bert Williams heads the company his daughter Kim Williams Stiller runs the Maui office in Lahaina.

They were fortunate their building survived while everything else around was destroyed.

"We bought a generator to send over there to provide power and service. We have two satellite dishes that we've sent over there. "

The Tucson office is also taking care of emails, phone calls, and business affairs.

"We've committed to make sure all our employees are going to receive a paycheck and hopefully we will be able to get our office open again."

His daughter Kim spoke to News 4 over the phone,

"There are three words that will never mean the same thing that they used to. And that's how are you. Because we take those words for granted."

She added, now in Maui when someone asks how are you...

"If you are in the grocery and you might say that to somebody they might tear up and you just give them a hug and that's Aloha."

The spirit of Aloha is alive and well in Maui. They're also helping two of their employees. They started a go fund me account.

"Both of them have dramatically been affected, heather, her home and everything she owns. And roe's home was damaged severely."

The Williams family has printed cards that say please Pray for Maui it has a link that will take you to the go fund me page.

To donate to their GoFundMe, visit here.

