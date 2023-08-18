Tucson business has connection to Miami

TUCSON (KVOA) - A promotional product company in Tucson has close ties to Maui.
They consider the employees family.
Williams & Associates has been in business 45 years.
Their Maui office opened 30 years ago.
Bert Williams heads the company his daughter Kim Williams Stiller runs the Maui office in Lahaina.
They were fortunate their building survived while everything else around was destroyed.
"We bought a generator to send over there to provide power and service. We have two satellite dishes that we've sent over there. "
The Tucson office is also taking care of emails, phone calls, and business affairs.
"We've committed to make sure all our employees are going to receive a paycheck and hopefully we will be able to get our office open again."
His daughter Kim spoke to News 4 over the phone,
"There are three words that will never mean the same thing that they used to. And that's how are you. Because we take those words for granted."
She added, now in Maui when someone asks how are you...
"If you are in the grocery and you might say that to somebody they might tear up and you just give them a hug and that's Aloha."
The spirit of Aloha is alive and well in Maui. They're also helping two of their employees. They started a go fund me account.
"Both of them have dramatically been affected, heather, her home and everything she owns. And roe's home was damaged severely."
The Williams family has printed cards that say please Pray for Maui it has a link that will take you to the go fund me page.
To donate to their GoFundMe, visit here.