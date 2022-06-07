Tucson brothers sentenced to 11 years for drug trafficking

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two Tucson brothers have been sentenced to 11 years in prison each for drug trafficking.
Thirty-year-old Osmar Martinez-Ochoa and 28-year-old Hector Martinez-Ochoa previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an investigation revealed the Martinez-Ochoa brothers ran a drug trafficking organization that supplied street dealers in Tucson.
They say "the brothers and their organization were responsible for the distribution or possession with intent to distribute at least 10 kilograms of “ice” methamphetamine, 1.44 kilograms of heroin, and 180 grams of fentanyl."
Agents reportedly seized five firearms, including an AK-47 style assault rifle, and more than $50,000.00 in cash from the Martinez-Ochoa brothers.