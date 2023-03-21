Tucson Botanical Gardens place 4th in USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Awards

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Botanical Gardens has placed 4th in USA's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards contest for Best Botanical Garden.
Tucson Botanical Gardens was one of 20 gardens selected for the Best Botanical Gardens Category. Voting by the public narrowed the list down to the top 10.
“We want to thank the Tucson community and fans of TBG for voting for us! Thanks to you, this public garden is receiving national recognition and we are able to broadly showcase our mission: connecting people with plants and nature through art, science, history and culture,” states Executive Director Michelle Conklin.
For more information, please visit Tucson Botanical Garden’s website or 10Best.com.