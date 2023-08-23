Tucson Border Patrol Sector busiest sector in Southwest

TUCSON (KVOA) — More people crossed illegally in the United States through the Tucson Sector than anywhere else, according to the latest numbers released frim CBP days ago.
This makes the Tucson Sector the busiest along the Southwest Border.
There are 114 flood gates along the border.
It's reported these gates were ordered to be lifted due to the monsoon.
It's through gates like this where migrants are crossing illegally into the United States.
Justin De La Torre is the Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector.
During those instances where there is inclement weather yes we do open those storm drains and the smuggling organizations do take advantage of that for obvious reasons it's a lot easier to enter from those location," Justin De La Torre said.
In July, CBP reports they apprehended 132,600 along the Southwest Border.
"So, for the last several months now, Tucson Sector has seen the largest number of unlawful entries along the Southwest Border in comparison to the other Southwest Border Sectors," he said. "We are seeing about a 35% increase."
Five minutes from here is another area used by migrants to cross into the United States illegally, only that location is much more dangerous by drug smugglers.