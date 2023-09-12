Tucson-based program helps single mothers

TUCSON (KVOA) — One Tucson-based program helps single moms become economically sufficient.
The Tucson YWCA and Women's Foundation for the state of Arizona have partnered to support the Pathways for Single Mothers Program.
This program works to help single mothers economically and educationally.
Aretha Varner, a single mother of six, including a young 9-year-old child, recently graduated from this one-year program.
The busy mom tells me that thanks to Pathways for Single Moms, her life is a little less stressful.
"Its life changing, oh absolutely 100%, its life changing, absolutely,” says Varner.
The program helped her graduate with a certificate in IT from Pima Community College.
She says that she doesn’t think that would’ve been possible without the program.
"There's no other program like it. The support is there. They're helping women and children out of poverty,” shares Varner
In Arizona, there are nearly half a million full-time working mothers who lack a college degree. This includes over 70,000 single mothers, making $30,000 or lower.
Without a higher education, some experts say it's tough for these mothers to significantly increase their earnings potential.
To combat this issue, the Women's Foundation for the state of Arizona launched a program called Pathway for Single Moms in 2020.
The program offers economic and educational tools to help single mothers become economically self-sufficient.
This program offers 100% paid-tuition for a one-year education, childcare, and a monthly stipend to use for living expenses.
It also offers great stories of success like Aretha.
"I've just graduated last month, and I feel very good about that. I graduated with a 3.76, if it wasn't for the women's foundation, I do not think I'd actually be here,” shares Varner.
Despite graduating this past month, Aretha will continue to be involved in this program, as she wants to help other single mothers and support them.
The Pathways for Single mothers currently serves over 200 women in Arizona’s three most-populated counties.
The Women’s Foundation for the state of Arizona plans to expand to all 15 counties next.