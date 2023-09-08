 Skip to main content
Tucson based chain of retirement communities reaches large settlement with DOJ over accusations of illegal kickbacks

  • Updated
  • 0
Bayada

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson's Watermark retirement communities has agreed to shell out 4.25 million dollars to resolve years long accusations from the federal government that it conspired with home health provider Bayada to exclusively refer its residents to them for care. 

"The way that Watermark went about choosing the particular home health care provider to install in its retirement communities was not based on what would be best for its residents. Bayada was willing to pay Watermark for the privilege of being inside their healthcare communities.," David Chizewer, Chair of Litigation Golberg Kohn said.

The allegations first saw the light of day after a whistleblower named David Friedman stepped forward with David Chizewer as his attorney.

"I believe it was 2017 when he first brought this to light and did so by filing a lawsuit the DOJ then investigated," David said.

Watermark Retirement communities denies any wrongdoing and sent us a statement:

"We firmly deny that we did anything unlawful and, in fact, we cooperated fully with the DOJ in the investigation. We have entered into this settlement as the cost and distraction of litigation likely would have exceeded the amount required to resolve it through prevailing on the merits. As stated in the settlement agreement, therefore, we deny any wrongdoing or liability."

News 4 Tucson broke this story two years ago when Bayada agreed to pay an even larger 17 million dollar settlement for the same allegations.

They also sent News 4 Tucson a statement denying any wrongdoing agreeing to settle only to avoid further losses.

So, with both of these settlements that seems to be as far as this case will go.

Chizewer says he hopes this sends a message to any other companies to stay away from kickbacks as they were accused of.

