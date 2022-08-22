Tucson Airport Authority reminds residents to get Arizona Travel ID

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Airport Authority has a sweet offer to make sure you have the right ID card for traveling next summer.
TAA launched its Stars for Starburst campaign this month. They will hand out candy and remind Tucson flyers about the need for a federally-compliant REAL ID for travel starting in May 2023.
The REAL ID is an updated version of your Arizona driver's license or ID card. It is marked by a gold star in the upper right hand corner.
More than 1.65 million Arizonans have already upgraded their driver’s license or ID card, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
For more information, visit AZTraveID.com. The TSA will accept other valid forms of identification, which includes passports, permanent resident cards, and Veterans Health Identification Cards (VHIC). A complete list can be found here.