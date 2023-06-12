 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troopers seeking public's assistance locating driver involved in collision with pedestrian on I-17

  • Updated
  • 0
Chevrolet
AZDPS

TUCSON (KVOA) — Troopers are seeking the public's assistance locating the driver of a gray 2019 Chevrolet Blazer involved in a collision with two pedestrians on I-17 on June 9.

On Friday at around 11:26 p.m., two pedestrians were attempting to cross northbound I-17 near Dunlap when they were struck by the gray 2019 Chevrolet Blazer SUV.

AZDPS say the driver may have initially stopped, but left before troopers arrived.

The Blazer is a 2019 or newer, gray, and has black side mirrors with embedded turn signals. 

The vehicle would have driver side damage, including a missing side mirror and fender trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online here. Please reference incident #123034242.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

Recommended for you