Troopers seeking public's assistance locating driver involved in collision with pedestrian on I-17

TUCSON (KVOA) — Troopers are seeking the public's assistance locating the driver of a gray 2019 Chevrolet Blazer involved in a collision with two pedestrians on I-17 on June 9.
On Friday at around 11:26 p.m., two pedestrians were attempting to cross northbound I-17 near Dunlap when they were struck by the gray 2019 Chevrolet Blazer SUV.
AZDPS say the driver may have initially stopped, but left before troopers arrived.
The Blazer is a 2019 or newer, gray, and has black side mirrors with embedded turn signals.
The vehicle would have driver side damage, including a missing side mirror and fender trim.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online here. Please reference incident #123034242.