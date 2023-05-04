Triple-murder case may go another two weeks

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's day 7 of the triple murder trial involving John Edward James.
The Pima County Attorney's office told News 4 Tucson the trial may go another two weeks before the jury begins deliberations.
James is on trial for allegedly killing his estranged wife and her two teenage sons in 2021.
James is representing himself in court.
So far in court today...The state called several witnesses, one a jail intelligence officer and the other being a DNA analyst.
Detectives said James shot his victims multiple times and shell casings were found throughout the house.
The victims, His estranged wife Willona White, her 18 year old son Talmadge Holmes and 14 year old Jaiden White.
Judge Douglas Metcalf commented the trial was dragging on.
The state was supposed rest its case today, but now it may be noon tomorrow.
Judge Metcalf told James he needed to get his list of witnesses to the prosecutors and he should be ready to go tomorrow afternoon to present his case.
James said he might be able to get some witnesses ready but for sure he would have some on Tuesday due to travel time.
Court is expected to begin tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m.