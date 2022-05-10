TRICARE beneficiaries in Santa Cruz County eligible to receive emergency prescription refills due to San Rafael Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - TRICARE beneficiaries in Santa Cruz County are eligible to receive emergency prescription refills due to the San Rafael Fire.
To receive an emergency refill, beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy from now until May 19.
If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.
To find a network pharmacy, call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303 or visit Find a TRICARE Network Pharmacy | Express Scripts (express-scripts.com).