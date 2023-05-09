Transit fare remains free for now

TUCSON (KVOA) — Mayor Regina Romero, and the City Council are still trying to find solutions to keep transit fares on buses and streetcars free in Tucson.
The City Council held a study session Tuesday at City Hall where they decided to continue to keep transit fare free. Right now, there isn't a deadline for when fare-free transit will end.
Bus rider Sherman Mitchell tells News 4 Tucson that he and his partner have been riding the bus without charge since fare became free at the start of the pandemic.
Mitchell said, "Right now, my partner and I are homeless. The bus fare being free helps us travel-wise."
At the moment, Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van are all operating without charge.
Now, the Tucson Metro Chamber is calling on the City Council to come up with creative ways to apply bus fares during peak hours or special events.
Alexa Scholl, Director of Business Advocacy for the Tucson Metro Chamber, said, "What we're thinking of is looking at reinstating fares when it makes sense during athletic events, the Gem Show, the Fourth Ave Street Fair, times where people are out and about using it and could help contribute to keeping fares free for those who need it."
Scholl also said that the Tucson Metro Chamber isn't against free transit fare but they think that millions of taxpayer dollars should also go towards public safety.
"In our work with the Coalition Against Retail Theft, we have heard some of our members talk about watching people run out of their stores with merchandise and then they're able to get on the bus and use that as their getaway vehicle," said Scholl.
Although Mitchell understands the importance of safety, that still doesn't change his mind.
He said, "I think the bus fare needs to be free because not everybody has the money to be paying for the bus fare."