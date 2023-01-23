Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — Two people are behind bars following a drug bust Sunday in Casa Grande.
According to Casa Grande Police Department 37-year-old Joey Mata and 45-year-old Breannon Pinkus-Magana were arrested after “a significant number of drugs and weapons” were found in their car during a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Sixth Street.
Police say officers seized about 7 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.9 grams of Cocaine, 3 loaded handguns, nearly $5,000 in cash and a cashier’s check in Pinkus-Magana’s name for $119K.
In a news release Monday, police identified Mata as a Mexican Mafia gang member, a convicted felon and said he has an extensive criminal history. He is also out on bond in Pinal County for attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang. They said he also has charges pending in Maricopa County.
Mata was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons, and Money Laundering will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.
Pinkus-Magana was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misconduct Involving Weapons, and Money Laundering will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.