TRAFFIC ALERT: Downtown road closures Tucson Meet Yourself

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Old Pueblo’s ‘Tucson Meet Yourself’ event is back.
The event will take place from Friday through Sunday in downtown Tucson.
Motorists should expect traffic restrictions in the area this weekend.
Beginning Thursday at 6 a.m., Stone Avenue at Sixth Street is scheduled to close to all southbound and northbound travel, while crews install a new bike and pedestrian bridge across the Stone Avenue underpass. Southbound travel on Stone Avenue is scheduled to reopen by 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and northbound travel is scheduled to reopen by approximately 4 p.m.
Church Avenue from Congress Street to Pennington Street will be closed starting Friday at 6 p.m.
All streets are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.