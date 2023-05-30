TPD's air unit helps spot two armed suspects from sky

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men are behind bars after allegedly holding up a pair of businesses on Memorial Day.
It was Tucson Police Department's eye in the sky that spotted the men at a southside cemetery helping nearby officers nab the suspects.
The helicopter is known as Air One. On Memorial Day within a matter of minutes it was in the air looking for two men suspected of pulling a weapon on innocent people.
Chris Potter is the chief pilot for TPD's Air Support unit and was flying Air One on Monday along with Sgt. Travis Carpenter.
"They were alleged to have been involved in some violent crimes that led right up to that. So it's hard to say what kind of motivation to not be taken into custody."
The suspects, 19 year-old Ivan Garcia, and 20 Year-old Gabriel Downey were spotted at South Lawn Cemetery by a gravesite.
The officers relayed the information to the officers on the ground.
"We advised them where it was at which way it was facing and how many subjects we saw exit the vehicle and stand around one of the gravesites at the cemetery."
Before the suspects went to the cemetery TPD responded to reports of two armed robberies..
The ARCO convenience store on Park Avenue and Family Dollar Store a mile and a half from the convenience store.
From the air they directed the patrol officers on the ground.
"There were other citizens within the cemetery that we were concerned for their welfare. We directed some of the ground units to make contact with those citizens that were there trying to show respects and have them evacuated out of the area."
In the end, the two suspects were taken into custody without incident all while keeping the public safe.
"We enjoy interacting with the patrol officers and the citizens of the community to make sure that we can bring resolve to as many of the crimes and find as many of the suspects that we can. This is just a phenomenal asset to do it in."
Both men are in the Pima County jail charged with two counts each of armed robbery and aggravated robbery.