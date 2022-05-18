TPD: Search underway after driver fled northeast side crash that left cyclist seriously injured

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist on Tucson's northeast side Wednesday morning.
The collision happened near Houghton and Tanque Verde roads.
According to a spokesperson with Tucson Police Department, the driver involved reportedly fled the scene on foot before police arrived at the scene.
The cyclist, who was identified as a woman in her 50s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information about the driver involved in the crash is advised to call 88-CRIME.
No further details have been released at this time.