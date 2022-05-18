 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

TPD: Search underway after driver fled northeast side crash that left cyclist seriously injured

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate serious-injury crash involving bicyclist on Tucson's northeast side
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist on Tucson's northeast side Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near Houghton and Tanque Verde roads.

According to a spokesperson with Tucson Police Department, the driver involved reportedly fled the scene on foot before police arrived at the scene.

The cyclist, who was identified as a woman in her 50s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the driver involved in the crash is advised to call 88-CRIME.

No further details have been released at this time.

