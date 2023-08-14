TPD says man struck by vehicle last Monday dies

TUCSON (KVOA) - An unidentified man is the victim of the latest pedestrian fatality.
It happened a week ago and the man died on Sunday.
Police tape is what's left from the crime scene a week ago.
The incident happened at Alvernon and Ft. Lowell just before 2:00 a.m.
This makes the 15th pedestrian fatality so far the year.
This time last year it was 24.
Lt. Mike Allen is with the Tucson Police Department.
He told News 4 Tucson, "The pedestrian was running into the street, not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Camry."
He added, "The driver of the Toyota Camry immediately stopped, and was cooperative with the investigation and showed no signs or impairment. The pedestrian transported to a hospital in life threatening condition and ultimately passed way on the 13th of this month."
A woman was across the street and heard a crash and the brakes squealing. She asked not to be identified.
She said, "I heard someone say a kid got hit and I ran and I was the first one over there to him and he was in the fetal position and struggling to breathe."
The woman wants people to know the victim was a close friend.
"He was a good kid, just struggling out here with the homelessness but it didn't define him, and he didn't let it take control making him depressed or anything like that. He was always smiling, always bubbly."
She said the victim struggled with hearing, and communicated by reading lips and using sign language.
Police said there were reports he was running in and out of traffic.
She doesn't believe that and wanted people to know.
"Just remember him as the person who tapped you on the knee, and said "Hey I'm here." Don't forget about me you know. So don't forget him."
The victim's name has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.
People in this area knew him and had nothing but good things to say about him.