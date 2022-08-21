 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1048 PM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a sharp rise
in the Vamori Wash. At 1045 PM MST the wash was at 9.73 feet
with a gradual fall expected through the late morning hours,
assuming no additional rainfall occurs in the basin.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

TPD investigating officer-involved shooting

  Updated
Police Lights
TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on the eastside, the Tucson Police Department said Saturday.

Officers said it happened on around 3:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of S. 16th Avenue, near Ajo Way and Interstate 19.

Officers said they were responding to an alleged fight involving weapons when they arrived to a chaotic crowd. A business told officers a man had a weapon in the building.

Police said an armed man was confronted by police and eventually shot by an officer. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said there were no other injuries reported.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the investigation.

News Producer

I am a news producer at KVOA and I graduated from the University of Arizona in 2021.