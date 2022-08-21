TPD investigating officer-involved shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on the eastside, the Tucson Police Department said Saturday.
Officers said it happened on around 3:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of S. 16th Avenue, near Ajo Way and Interstate 19.
Officers said they were responding to an alleged fight involving weapons when they arrived to a chaotic crowd. A business told officers a man had a weapon in the building.
Police said an armed man was confronted by police and eventually shot by an officer. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said there were no other injuries reported.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the investigation.