TPD investigating double homicide in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in midtown Tucson early this morning.
Officers with the Tucson Police Department said it happened around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of E Prince Road.
A homicide investigation is underway near E Prince & N Geronimo Ave. https://t.co/lZHKOjt5Kw— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) June 11, 2022
Officers responded to an unknown trouble where two adults were found with obvious signs of trauma.
Both victims were declared dead.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.