TPD implements crime fighting techniques

TUCSON (KVOA) - Violent crime is on the rise.
Tucson Police is well aware and they are implementing new tragedies to reduce those numbers and keep the public safe.
Tucson Police Captain Mickey Petersen told News 4, "We have a violent crime problem nationwide. It's unacceptable unfortunately we had multiple incidents last night and that's unacceptable."
Dolores Valdez lives at the Gateway Apartments near Oracle and Drachman she said,
On Wednesday night one of the residents was in crisis. Residents said he had a gun and was threatening them. The SWAT team got him out of his apartment.
"I think they did an amazing job. There was no killing, no shootings you know what I mean. The man looked like they took him pretty peacefully."
That was one of three incidents on Wednesday night involving firearms.
Captain Petersen talked about what they're doing to prevent situations like these from occurring.
"We are taking steps and moving in the right direction. We're using technology and violent crime reduction strategies to try and reduce that and fight that and hopefully keep that from happening again. But it's going to be an ongoing fight and I think we're poised to address it and continue improving in the future."
Earlier this week the FBI held a news conference along with 10 other law enforcement agencies to talk about Operation Clean House where they took 88 violent criminals off the streets of Pima County.
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talked about what the city is doing to keep the streets safe and also mentioned the importance of partnering with other agencies.
"TPD and its partners have removed over 1,300 guns off the city streets year to date and our homicides are over 16% lower than they were just two years ago."
Capt. Petersen said TPD can't do this alone they need the community's help.
One way of helping out when you see a crime call 9-1-1 or you can call 88-CRIME if you want to remain anonymous.