TPD hiring new recruits

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The
Canada Del Oro gauge at Big Wash reported 0.75 inches of
rainfall in 30 minutes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Tortolita and Catalina State
Park.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 559 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tortolita, or
near Oro Valley, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke,
Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Oracle Junction
and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 630 PM MST...

At 546 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Oro Valley, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina
State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Route 77 between mile markers 75 and 91.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 96.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TPD hiring new recruits

  • Updated
  • 0
TPD Tucson Police Department generic

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you want to serve and protect Tucson, TPD is holding a recruitment drive on the westside right now.

If you decide to stop by, you will learn about the hiring process, qualifications, and the training process.

They have a few positions open ranging from police officer recruit, police evidence technician, and customer service representative, public information specialist, and administrative assistant.

The event ends at 7:00 p.m.

If you're unable to make it, you can visit the link for the jobs posted here.

