TPD hiring new recruits

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you want to serve and protect Tucson, TPD is holding a recruitment drive on the westside right now.
If you decide to stop by, you will learn about the hiring process, qualifications, and the training process.
They have a few positions open ranging from police officer recruit, police evidence technician, and customer service representative, public information specialist, and administrative assistant.
The event ends at 7:00 p.m.
If you're unable to make it, you can visit the link for the jobs posted here.