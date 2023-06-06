Town of Marana providing self-filling sandbag locations

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Town of Marana is providing self-filling sandbag locations in preparations for the monsoon.
They will be providing three sandbag self-filling locations open seven days a week from June 1 to Sept. 30.
There is a limit of 20 sandbags per resident.
Shovels will not be provided.
Sandbags can be picked up at the following locations:
- Marana Heritage River Park: 12280 N. Heritage Park Dr.
- Camino De Manana & Tangerine Rd NE Corner: 4228 W. Tangerine Rd.
- Silverbell Rd & Linda Vista Blvd SE Corner: 8057 W. Linda Vista Blvd