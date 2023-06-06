 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Town of Marana providing self-filling sandbag locations

  • Updated
  • 0
marana
By Mark Mingura

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Town of Marana is providing self-filling sandbag locations in preparations for the monsoon.

They will be providing three sandbag self-filling locations open seven days a week from June 1 to Sept. 30.

There is a limit of 20 sandbags per resident.

Shovels will not be provided.

Sandbags can be picked up at the following locations: 

  • Marana Heritage River Park: 12280 N. Heritage Park Dr.
  • Camino De Manana & Tangerine Rd NE Corner: 4228 W. Tangerine Rd.
  • Silverbell Rd & Linda Vista Blvd SE Corner: 8057 W. Linda Vista Blvd

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

Recommended for you