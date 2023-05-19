Tohono O'odham man shot and killed by border patrol

WHY ARIZONA (KVOA) - A well respected member of the Tohono O'odham community is gunned down by Border Patrol agents.
The man's family is outraged and wants answers.
According to Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station were involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of a man.
A man the family says was respected and loved.
One family who asked not be identified fought back tears she told News 4 Tucson,
"I keep hearing the gunshots and I can't get over it...Its very sad just to know who they were shooting at you know."
She told News 4 Tucson she wanted people to know what happened to their loved one, Raymond Mattia.
According to another family member who also asked not to be identified, Mattia was shot and killed by Border patrol agents Thursday night. She said Mattia had called Border Patrol.
"He called to request for assistance because there were multiple illegal immigrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property."
It happened in the village known as Menegers Dam. a few miles from the U.S -Mexico border.
The family said Mattia went outside when he saw the agents. They claimed he was just two feet away from his front door when suddenly shots rang out.
"I had heard all the gunshots like it was just a war. I just went into shock like I couldn't believe what I was hearing."
The family is still confused as to what happened that night and they want answers.
"They told us there was an estimated 38 shots fired at him. You know that's excessive and we want justice and we want to know what happened and why there were so many Border Patrol out there shooting at him."
Ophelia Rivas a life long family friend said "Raymond was a law abiding citizens, "He was not aggressive kind of man, he was not violent."
She added, "He was an artist, a ceremony person, a traditional hunter, he's a traditional singer. He's was always kind to his family and taking care of them however he could."
She along with the others in the community is angry.
"I have dealt with Border Patrol aggression and unmonitored behavior out here on Tohono O'odham land without any regard to the respect and to the land and to the people."
Also there on Thursday night Tohono O'odham police along with the FBI, and Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility.
All are investigating the officer involved shooting.