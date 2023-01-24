Tohono Chul to host celebration of life for Tucson woman known as “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON (KVOA) — A celebration of life is underway for a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month on Tucson’s northwest side.

Tohono Chul is hosting the event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 in honor of 63-year-old Lydia Reis, who was known to the Tucson community as the “Umbrella Lady.”

Reis died three days after being hit by a car at Ina Road and Giaconda Way.

According to Tohono Chul, spoken remarks are expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. the Performance Garden followed by refreshments in the Garden Pavillion.

“Lydia was a beloved member of the Tucson community, and she will be dearly missed. We hope you will join us for this special event to pay remembrance to this beloved member of the Tucson and Oro Valley community,” Tohono Chul said in a Facebook event.

Attendees are encouraged to take an umbrella to the event.

Tohono Chul is located at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.