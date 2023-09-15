TMC and Once Upon a Room delivering personalized room makeover to extended-stay patients

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new partnership is giving extended-stay pediatric patients a room makeover.
Tucson Medical Center and Once Upon a Room came together to give 4 of TMC Children's rooms a brand new makeover.
These makeovers were done to promote happiness and healing in the lives of critically ill pediatric children.
The room makeovers include a complete custom makeover with name banners, customized pillows, toys, and more.
"What we do is we come in and totally transform the room. We do a complete personalization of the room, we work with the hospital and child specialist to identify what the patients like, their needs, and their wants, and we don't tell the patients, we want it to be a surprise," says Jenny Hull, founder, and CEO of Once Upon a Room.
Once Upon a Room has decorated 34 other hospitals and over a thousand rooms since it began in 2014.
TMC is their 35th hospital to decorate, which happens to be the first hospital in all of Southern Arizona to receive this service. TMC's child life specialist Jenna Beatty is thrilled to have Once Upon a Room because it will help the children heal.
"We are very excited to welcome Once Upon a Room to TMC for Children. I think this brings another level of healing to our patients, they can feel comfortable, they can be surrounded with the things that they like and enjoy, and even just changing their room a little bit makes this a more healing comfortable space," says Jenna Beatty, TMC Child Life Specialist.
One of the children who received a room makeover is 6-year-old Miles. Miles likes Minecraft, and the team worked their magic to give Miles a great room. Miles and his family loved it.
"It is amazing, you know, because you spend all day here and now he has activities to do and it feels more like a room at home. It's just amazing, we feel really special and lucky to have this," says mother Taylor Deering.