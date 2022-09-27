TUCSON (KVOA) — The tiny home industry has found its way to Tucson.
The much smaller houses are more affordable and can be more attractive for first time buyers.
So far, Ideal Institute in Tucson has built 35 homes and they want to finish 75 before 2022 ends.
They're really ramping up next year, with a goal of 15,000 homes before the end of the year.
News 4 Tucson spoke to a 79-year-old retired software engineer who joined the Institute because he enjoys the work so much.
"This is all fun for me,” said Ron Limbaugh. “All the alternative homes and thinking about, you know, what are young people going to do when they want to buy a house?"
The institute also trains construction workers who build the homes.
They say the construction workforce is in a shortage and will be for the next few years.