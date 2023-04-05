TikTok is now banned across all state devices

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - On Wednesday, Governor Katie Hobbs announced an executive order that restricts all state devices from using TikTok.
“This is a necessary step to ensure the protection of state data and reflects our commitment to keeping Arizonans safe,” said Governor Hobbs. “My office is working closely with state entities to ensure this transition happens smoothly.”
The Governor's Office says that the security and privacy of citizens’ data is of the utmost importance to the State of Arizona, and it is in the best interest of the state to perform due diligence and exercise due care in safeguarding that data to reduce cybersecurity risk.
TikTok is owned by the Chinese company, ByteDance. The company has recently come under fire in the United States as the Committee on Energy and Commerce requested a hearing from CEO, Shou Chew. The purpose of the hearings was to question the app’s management of the security of the private data of users and if it was connected to the Chinese Communist Party.