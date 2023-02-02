Tickets on sale for the 2023 TMC Mega Raffle

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tickets went on sale for the 2023 TMC Mega Raffle today.
Over the past 11 years, the raffle has generated nearly $13 million for patient care services and programs at Tucson Medical Center.
The raffle will award more than 3,000 prizes with a total retail value of approximately $2.3 million.
The 50/50 jackpot, which totaled $964,075 last year, is also back with no limits to how high it can grow.
"Grand prize number one, we actually have a house again this year," said Director of TMC Mega Raffle Kathy Rice. "A beautiful A.F. Sterling Home or the lucky winner can choose $650,000 cash. Grand prize number two, it's all about the cash, $150,000."
There are also early bird prizes that include cash and trips to Iceland and Paris.
"Odds of winning an amazing 1 in 20," said Rice. "But, knowing that every time you buy a ticket, your dollars are making a difference at Tucson Medical Center, I'd like to say it's kind of like a win win win for everybody involved."
The money raised helps fund new technology and equipment.
New additions from past raffles include a remote cardiac rehab facility at TMC's hospital in Benson, the purchase of a Da Vinci surgical system, new CT and portable X-ray machines, along with a remodel of the ICU.
Tickets are $100 each, with a limited number of three-ticket packages available for $250.
To purchase tickets, visit www.tmcmegaraffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.
The final cut-off for purchasing tickets is Thursday, March 16, or until they sell out.
Final winners will be announced by late March.
Tickets have sold out early for the past 6 years.
So, if you plan on buying one, be sure to do so soon.