Three teens jailed in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 17-year-old girl is dead, and three teenagers are behind bars for their alleged involvement.
The incident happened in Midtown on Wednesday.
Two 19-year-olds are locked up at the Pima County Jail charged with concealing a body, and their 16-year-old friend is accused of manslaughter.
Tucson Police said 17-year-old Azucena Reyna Price was shot and killed on Wednesday.
Court documents state she was shot in the head by 16-year-old Juventino Cervantes Burke.
Witnesses told investigators he was playing with a loaded handgun when it went off and struck Price
Cervantes has now been charged with manslaughter.
The shooting happened at a corner apartment were 19-year-old Joshua Wood lives.
Court documents show he and another friend, 19-year-old Christopher Bravo wrapped Price's body in sheets.
Investigators followed a blood trail from the front of the apartment through a parking lot into the alley.
The trail continued to a wall surrounding a nearby backyard. Price's body was found in a neighbor's swimming pool.
Wood was charged with concealment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, hindering, prosecution, and two counts of third-degree burglary.
His bond has been set at $50,000.
Bravo is charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. His bond was set at $30,000.
According to court documents, the gun belonged to the 16-year-old who immediately left the apartment after he fired the gun.
He was just arrested on Thursday.