 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three teens jailed in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 17-year-old girl is dead, and three teenagers are behind bars for their alleged involvement.

The incident happened in Midtown on Wednesday.

Two 19-year-olds are locked up at the Pima County Jail charged with concealing a body, and their 16-year-old friend is accused of manslaughter.

Tucson Police said 17-year-old Azucena Reyna Price was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Court documents state she was shot in the head by 16-year-old Juventino Cervantes Burke.

Witnesses told investigators he was playing with a loaded handgun when it went off and struck Price

Cervantes has now been charged with manslaughter.

The shooting happened at a corner apartment were 19-year-old Joshua Wood lives.

Court documents show he and another friend, 19-year-old Christopher Bravo wrapped Price's body in sheets.

Investigators followed a blood trail from the front of the apartment through a parking lot into the alley.

The trail continued to a wall surrounding a nearby backyard. Price's body was found in a neighbor's swimming pool.

Wood was charged with concealment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, hindering, prosecution, and two counts of third-degree burglary.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

Bravo is charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. His bond was set at $30,000.

According to court documents, the gun belonged to the 16-year-old who immediately left the apartment after he fired the gun.

He was just arrested on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you