Three Rural Metro Fire stations could soon shut down

SAHUARITA, ARIZ. - Some shuffling of first responder services in the towns of Green Valley and Sahuarita could mean three fire stations south of Tucson may be shutting down.
The Old Pueblo Firefighters Association is the union that represents employees with Rural Metro Fire. The union got this letter Wednesday from its parent company, Global Medical Response.
Global Medical Response intends to close two fire stations in Sahuarita and one firehouse located between Sahuarita and the City of Tucson.
Global Medical Response told the firefighters union that because the Green Valley Fire District intends to annex the town of Sahuarita, the company plans to close fire stations 79, 81 and 82.
One resident of nearby Corona De Tucson believes this is a bad plan.
"Terrible, we need the fire departments," homeowner David Stevens said Thursday night. "With all the activity around the area, the firefighters are very, very necessary."
Global Medical Response does not anticipate job cuts. However, firefighters who work at the three stations could be moved to different stations.
Nico Latini is the president of the Old Pueblo Firefighters Association.
"Our greatest fear is increased response times when someone calls 911, and job uncertainty," Latini said. "Our plan is to work together with the Green Valley Fire District and their Union leadership to reduce and hopefully eliminate the potential for either."
"They should leave them open," Stevens said. "In fact, they need more, more fire stations in the area and that's the truth.
The union tells News 4 Tucson it plans to meet with its parent company in the near future to discuss the impacts any potential firehouse closures would have in the area.