Three dogs face euthanasia this weekend as PACC hits critical capacity

TUSCON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Three dogs are facing euthanasia tomorrow as Pima Animal Care Center struggles to get out of critical capacity.
With more than 500 dogs at the PACC facility this weekend, the shelter is overcrowded and out of space to bring in more animals.
According to PACC, when the shelter is overcrowded, the environment for pets becomes much more stressful, which can impact shelter safety and increase the likelihood of the spread of infectious diseases.
PACC is desperately seeking adopters and fosters this weekend in order to avoid having to euthanize three dogs that have an August 20th deadline on the euthanasia list.
Though the dogs have a deadline, it does not mean they have to be adopted to avoid euthanasia. Adopting or fostering ANY dog from the shelter will relieve space and stress concerns and can potentially save those with a deadline.
In order to get dogs adopted, PACC announced today that all adoptions for puppies, small dogs, and large dogs are free this weekend, with only a $20 licensing fee applying to adult dogs.
One concerned animal advocate wrote to News 4 to tell us that there are currently dozens of puppies and small dogs ideal for smaller homes and apartments.
They also mentioned that PACC provides food, supplies, and medical care for all fosters.
The shelter is open this weekend: today, August 19th, until 5pm; and tomorrow, August 20th, from 10am to 5pm.
To browse some of the animals available for foster or adoption, visit PACC's website here: https://www.pima.gov/2438/Adoption
