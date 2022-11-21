Threats made over social media directed at Maricopa County Election officials

PHOENIX - In a news conference Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Bill Gates, the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, had to go to an undisclosed location for one night recently in connection with death threats and other threatening posts levied against Gates for the handling of this month's midterm election.
In Maricopa County, the Board and County Recorder Stephen Richer work together to oversee and administer election duties.
Penzone said the threats are coming over social media and said some are being made by people who live out of state.
"Arizona is doing just fine," Penzone said. "We do not need interference from people outside of the state to tell us how to run an election or what elected officials are deserving to be in their positions. We get to choose. You don't. And you don't get to threaten the people that lead this state. That's unacceptable and we're not going to tolerate it"
Penzone said the threats extend beyond Chairman Gates to other election officials and election workers.
"We have to take a stand against it and that means even the people who politically didn't see the outcomes they were hoping for," the sheriff said. "Have some courage and speak out and say these threats aren't okay against our opponents any more than they wouldn't be okay against us."
News 4 Tucson asked Sen. Kyrsten Sinema about the threats made against election officials.
"It is always, always inappropriate to threaten or harass individuals who are just doing their jobs," Sinema said. "I encourage us all to do what we have a God given right to do which is express our voices through voting and then to manage the results, whether you're happy or sad with them and move on because that is what a democracy is intended to do."