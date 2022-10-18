Thousands of fentanyl pills, cash, firearms seized in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized in Tucson last week.
Tucson Police Department says officers received reports about narcotic sales of meth and fentanyl at an apartment complex at 2550 N. Dodge Blvd.
When serving a warrant, officers allegedly seized over a pound of meth, over 3,300 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of cocaine, half an ounce of heroin and a 9mm handgun from 41-year-old Monique Martinez, who was arriving at the complex.
Monique Martinez was charged with drugs for sale and prohibited possessor.
Police say three handguns, more fentanyl and meth, and thousands of dollars in stolen property were also seized inside the apartment.
Fifty-five-year-old Henry Martinez was charged with drugs for sale and prohibited possessor.
Forty-two-year-old Kenneth Taylor was charged with prohibited possessor, possession of drugs for sale and 32-year-old Ernest King was charged with drug possession.
As officers continued their investigation, they identified the suspected supplier location near Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco.
After serving a warrant, 28-year-old Matthew Hammons and 30-year-old Kaila Hall were detained.
Police say officers seized nearly $65,000 in cash, 15 firearms, 53,000 fentanyl pills including 1,000 colored pills, eights pounds of meth, half a pound of heroin, over 1,000 counterfeit Xanax bars, over an ounce of cocaine and a large amount of ammunition.
TPD says this is the first time they have come across rainbow fentanyl pills.